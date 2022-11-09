AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

NYSE CMG traded down $7.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,382.44. 8,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,412. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,560.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,464.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

