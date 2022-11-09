AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 153,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,177. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

