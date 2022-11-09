AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 4.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 4.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.97.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,455. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

