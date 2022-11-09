AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $313,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $290.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.15 and its 200-day moving average is $315.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

