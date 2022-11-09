AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $941.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.