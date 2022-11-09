AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $941.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
