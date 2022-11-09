Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 33,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

