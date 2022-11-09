Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Xerox worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Xerox Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of XRX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 12,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

