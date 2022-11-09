Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Shares of NOC traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $537.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.72 and a 200 day moving average of $477.40. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

