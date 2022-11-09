Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Patterson Companies worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. 5,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

