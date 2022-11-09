Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

SRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.87. 8,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

