Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.19.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.15. 27,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

