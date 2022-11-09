Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,789 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 42.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 139,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 16.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 253.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 802,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 575,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 322,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,352. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

