Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,613 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 612,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,166. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

