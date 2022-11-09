Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.13.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.74 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
