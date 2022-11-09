Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.74 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.