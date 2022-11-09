Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
