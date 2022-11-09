Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

