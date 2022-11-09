Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 75,632 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 109,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. 500,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

