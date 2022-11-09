Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Oracle by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.69. 197,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The company has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.