Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 10.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,302 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

