ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 10.0 %

ADTN stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 1,104,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,635. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

Several research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 661,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.