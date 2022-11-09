Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $1,319,447.88 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 3.2 %

ATGE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 342,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,671. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 233,505 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

