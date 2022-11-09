Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

