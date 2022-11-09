ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 1,704 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,137,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

ACR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 15,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,643. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a current ratio of 124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

