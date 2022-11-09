ACCO Brands Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

