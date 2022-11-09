accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 644 ($7.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($10.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 631.57. The company has a market capitalization of £266.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

