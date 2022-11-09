accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
accesso Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of accesso Technology Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 644 ($7.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($10.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 631.57. The company has a market capitalization of £266.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
About accesso Technology Group
