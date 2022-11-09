Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $266.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.04 and its 200 day moving average is $285.83. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

