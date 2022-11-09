AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.37. 95,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.61.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
