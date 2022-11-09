AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.37. 95,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

