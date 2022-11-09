AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading 1% Higher

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 2,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.06% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.