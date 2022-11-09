A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.