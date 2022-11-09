A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $32.00. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 3,137 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 16.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

