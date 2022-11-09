96,802 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12,985.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 257,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,634. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

