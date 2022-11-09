89,275 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,218. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

