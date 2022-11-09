7Pixels (7PXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26,049.00

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $80.86 million and approximately $26,049.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00029650 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 5.13420871 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,177.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

