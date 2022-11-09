7,787 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

