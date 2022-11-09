63,200 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
