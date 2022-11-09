3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.31. 26,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

