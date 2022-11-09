3M (MMM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $127.00.

10/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $127.00.

10/13/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $149.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $117.00.

10/3/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

9/9/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $125.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

