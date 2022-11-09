3,408 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CMS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.