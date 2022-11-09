300,631 Shares in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Bought by James Reed Financial Services Inc.

James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,871,000. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 27.5% of James Reed Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

