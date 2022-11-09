265,584 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,157,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,733,230. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.