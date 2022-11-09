243,674 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amyris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amyris by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,563,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

AMRS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

