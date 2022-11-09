2,393 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

ED traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. 21,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,093. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.