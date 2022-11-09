1peco Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $169.54 million and approximately $1,038.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00006638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.