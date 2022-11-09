18,400 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Aptiv accounts for about 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 3.6 %

APTV stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 1,939,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,636. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.