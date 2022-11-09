14,342 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 53,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Insider Activity

Tenable Stock Performance

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at $513,396.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,845 shares of company stock worth $2,090,774 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.