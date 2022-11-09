11,500 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Golar LNG by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Golar LNG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 31,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,196. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

