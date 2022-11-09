1,040 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,280,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $706.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

