0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.18

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $155.57 million and approximately $42.14 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
0x Token Profile
0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
0x Token Trading
