YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $416.00

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.47 million and $416.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.987215 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,137.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

