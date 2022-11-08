XYO (XYO) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. XYO has a total market cap of $73.58 million and $565,276.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,713.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00046397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00245987 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00601608 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $469,810.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

